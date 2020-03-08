Handwriting expert confirms Sheena did not write letter

mumbai

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 00:51 IST

A handwriting expert, while testifying before the trial court on Saturday, confirmed that the signature on the resignation letter sent on behalf of Sheena Bora, allegedly after her murder, was that of Kajal Sharma, former personal secretary Indrani, the mother of the deceased and prime accused in the murder case.

The prosecution on Saturday questioned the handwriting expert, who had examined handwriting samples of Sharma, Indrani, Sanjeev Khanna, Indrani’s ex-husband, and her driver Shyamvar Rai. The expert had also examined their signatures.

Sharma’s samples were compared with the signature on Sheena’s resignation letter; Rai’s sample was compared with the handwriting on the envelope which held the letter; Indrani’s sample was compared with entries in a hotel in Kolkata, and Khanna’s handwriting was compared with the entries in the register of the hotel where he stayed when he came to Mumbai at the time of Sheena’s murder in April 2012.

The expert deposed that the handwriting matched that of the samples and he confirmed his report submitted to the investigating agency.

As per the prosecution’s case, after the murder, Indrani made Sharma practice Sheena’s signature and sign the resignation letter.

Sharma, in her deposition, had admitted that the resignation letter sent to Sheena’s office after her alleged murder was signed by her, on Indrani’s instructions.