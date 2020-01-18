‘Happy to see Indiraji is dear to BJP’

mumbai

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:56 IST

A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut retracted his controversial comment on former prime minister (PM) late Indira Gandhi, the party mouthpiece, Saamana, which is edited by the leader, trained its guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that those who once wanted to wipe out the former PM from India’s history are now expressing discontent on a statement made about her.

“We welcome that Indiraji [Gandhi] has become dear to them [BJP]. It is amusing to see those who wanted to wipe out Indiraji’s identity are now worried about her,” the editorial in Saamana stated on Friday.

Raut recently kicked up a storm after he claimed that Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala, a Pathan leader with links to the underworld, in south Mumbai. While the Congress, Sena’s new ally in Maharashtra, objected to the statement, the BJP cornered the Congress and sought clarification. In another attack on the BJP, the editorial said, “In politics, one can’t say who will meet whom and when. If this was not the case, then Modi and Shah wouldn’t have made a government with Mehbooba Mufti who faces allegations of terrorism and separatism.” The Sena, through the editorial, said it has always defended Gandhi. “Whenever Indira Gandhi was criticised, Sena defended her,” the editorial read. The party also took a veiled jibe at BJP’s Udayanraje Bhosale. “The BJP is completely by the side of the ones who gave title of ‘pedawala’ to a tall leader like Modi. Thus, the question is if Modi is being equated to Satara’s pedawala. The BJP leaders in Maharashtra must clarify this,” the editorial read.

Pawar reacts to controversy

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said Sanjay Raut should not have made such remarks about Indira Gandhi. “No one needs to be told to avoid making objectionable statements as all are smart. We need to run the govt for five years.”