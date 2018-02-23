Hardik interacts with the Congress’ social media cell, tells members he is not an outsider

Gujarat’s Patidar community leader Hardik Patel told Mumbai Congress leaders on Thursday that he is on the Congress party’s side.

He made the statement during an interaction with the Mumbai Congress’ social media cell members in a closed-door session at a hall in Bandra. He told the audience that he should not be considered as an outsider, said two Mumbai Congress functionaries who attended the session.

Patel who is on a two-day visit to the city, conducted a session on the effective use of social media with the Mumbai Congress. He also told the city’s Congress social media cell ways to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) presence on the internet, in the backdrop of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

During an interaction with the media Patel said, “I have not joined Congress, but the opposition parties are all united against the BJP. I will decide to join the Congress when I feel the time is right for me to take that decision.”

Patel also took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Look how easy it is to carry out bank frauds under Narendra Modi’s rule.”

Guiding the Congress workers on the use of social media, Patel told them to increase the Congress’ presence on Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp, so as to reach the urban voter base.

Patel advised them to raise the issues concerning women’s rights and unemployment of youth, as opposed to the Hindu-Muslim agenda taken by other parties, said the Congress functionaries. He also told them to use the social media effectively to counter the BJP in urban areas, where the latter often concentrates, the functionaries said.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who was also present during the interaction, pointed out how the Patidar community in Gujarat was united due to social media.

“Hardik has a huge following on social media, and he can guide Congress members to increase the party’s presence on the internet,” Nirupam said.