e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 02, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Hathras gang-rape case: IIT-Bombay students hold protest, seek justice for victim

Hathras gang-rape case: IIT-Bombay students hold protest, seek justice for victim

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:42 IST
Shreya V Bhandary
Shreya V Bhandary
         

Students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) held a protest outside their campus in Powai on Friday evening against the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh (UP). The woman was attacked on September 14 by four men. On Tuesday, she passed away at a Delhi hospital during treatment.

Students of the institute gathered as part of a series of protests that were held across the country by different groups on Friday on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“IIT-B For Justice condemns the brutal gang-rape, mutilation and murder of a Dalit student by a gang of men in Hathras, UP. It is sickening to see how the victim’s body was snatched away from the family, and the stand the UP Police are taking in the matter. We demand immediate action,” said a statement released by the group which organised the protest.

One of the protesters called for probe into the police’s role in the case. “She eventually succumbed to her injuries and at present, instead of helping to get justice for the victim’s family, the UP Police are threatening them to stay quiet. We stand in solidarity with the family and demand the resignation of UP chief minister as well a proper inquiry into the role of the state police in the case,” said a student from the group.

top news
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation: All you need to know
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
End crisis of justice: Kailash Satyarthi tweets to PM Modi amid Hathras protests
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
CSK vs SRH Live: Jadeja’s maiden fifty goes in vain as SRH win by 7 runs
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
‘Would’ve sacked army chief...’: Imran Khan takes on Nawaz Sharif
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
India encourages indigenous vaccine production, says PM Modi
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Yogi Adityanath suspends Hathras SP, wants narco-analysis tests
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Hathras: Making a mockery of the idea of justice
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesCSK vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In