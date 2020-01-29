Have 120 docus to prove murder case against me is false: Indrani

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:24 IST

Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, claimed on Tuesday that she has 120 documents to prove that the prosecution’s case against her is false. Indrani was presenting the case in person for her fifth bail application, filed on the ground of ‘inconsistencies in evidence’ submitted by the prosecution to prove her role as a conspirator and one of the killers of Bora.

Indrani’s key argument was based on the contradiction in the evidences presented by the experts on the skeletal remains found in 2012 by Pen police and the remains exhumed in 2015 by the Khar police.

She pointed out that the expert who conducted the post-mortem in 2012 had stated that he had to cut the skull for examination. She claimed that all the experts who examined the skeletal remains exhumed in 2015 have claimed that the skull, purportedly of Bora’s, was intact. Even the skull presented in the court is also without the cut, pointing out that the remains found in 2012 are different from the body exhumed in 2015, she argued.

She further claimed that the prosecution’s case is based on the testimony of Shyamwar Rai, one of the alleged killers who turned a witness. Further, she claimed that the evidence regarding the theory that the body was burnt after the alleged murder is also “questionable”

“There is no scientific evidence to prove that the crime happened. There was no body [found], so the CBI thought let’s plant a body. The skeletons were not burnt at all,” Indrani argued, pointing out that the prosecution’s case is false.