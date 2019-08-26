HC relief for two slaughterhouses that lost licences due to politician

mumbai

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Daman civic corporation to renew the licences of two slaughterhouses that were cancelled by the civic council based on the complaint of a local political leader.

The court held that though the 15-member council had unanimously agreed the licenses should be renewed, they were still cancelled without giving the owners a say.

The division bench of justices Akil Kureshi and SJ Kathawalla passed the order while hearing petitions filed by owners of the two slaughterhouses.

Advocate Vishal Kanade cited the minutes of the July 2017 meeting of the municipal corporation council in which members had held that if a slaughterhouse was permitted to operate in Nani (small) Daman, then the two slaughterhouses in Moti (big) Daman should also be allowed to function. However, contrary to the council’s decision, the licenses of the two slaughterhouses were not renewed.

After hearing the submissions, the court said, “The decision of the council appears to have been prompted by a local political leader. We may recall, he wrote a letter dated July 14, 2017 objecting to operation of slaughterhouses. The meeting of the council was held on the same day. The decision was thus actuated by the representation of a political person.”

