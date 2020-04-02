Head constable tests positive for Covid-19, family quarantined

mumbai

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:10 IST

A 57-year-old head constable from Worli has tested positive for Covid-19., said a senior IPS officer from city police. He said the civic authority informed the police about this on Thursday. However, the civic authorities have not responded to HT. The constable along with his wife and two kids have been kept in isolation.

A police inspector said preliminary probe revealed the constable had visited Lonavala on March 18 along with a friend and returned on March 19.