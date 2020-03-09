e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / High court stays FIR against juvenile justice board member

High court stays FIR against juvenile justice board member

mumbai Updated: Mar 09, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay high court (HC) recently rapped a magistrate’s court for not making sure that proper procedure was followed while acting on a complaint against a member of the juvenile justice board (JJB), who was accused of outraging the modesty of a women advocate, and stayed the FIR.

A bench of justice A M Badar, while hearing a petition filed by Dr Dipak Kumar Chattopadhyay, was informed by advocate Madhavi Tavanandi that Chattopadhyay, a lawyer, was appointed to the JJB and was conducting a hearing in the Dongri Observation Home on July 24, 2017 as a member of the JJB. While the hearing was in-camera, an advocate, who was not related to the case, barged inside the room. When asked to leave, she created a ruckus, after which Chattopadhyay issued a contempt notice against her. Tavanandi further submitted that within half-an-hour of the contempt notice being issued against the advocate, she lodged an FIR of outraging of modesty against Chattopadhyay in Dongri police station. The FIR, Tavanandi submitted, was not valid as Chattopadhyay was executing his duties on a statutory post and under section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prior permission from the authorities was required to register the FIR, but the same was not followed by the police.

She added that although the magistrate was informed about the lapse and non-compliance with the CrPC stipulations, he did not pay heed and hence Chattopadhyay had to approach the court to stay the FIR.

The court observed, “As such, prima facie, it appeared that cognisance of the alleged offence ought not to have been taken by the learned Metropolitan Magistrate without sanction as required by section 197 of the CrPC.” The bench stayed the operation of the FIR till the disposal of the petition.

top news
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
RBI assures deposits in banks safe after Yes Bank crisis
Coronavirus live: Italy death toll shoots up by 133 to 366, says official
Coronavirus live: Italy death toll shoots up by 133 to 366, says official
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
Yes Bank founder’s daughter stopped at Mumbai Airport on way to London
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
How 4 women are using tech to make a mark
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Decoding the YES Bank crisis | HT Editorial
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik,Shikhar return as IND announce ODI squad for SA series
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
Coronavirus: 3 confirmed infections in Delhi; 337 more being quarantined
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news