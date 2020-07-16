e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Home minister seeks ban on release of Muhammad: The Messenger of God

Home minister seeks ban on release of Muhammad: The Messenger of God

mumbai Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh has written a letter to Union minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad demanding ban on digital release of the film Muhammad: The Messenger of God. Deshmukh said the movie, which is scheduled to be released on July 21, may hurt sentiments of a particular community.

“The movie, if released on scheduled date, will be considered an attempt to blasphemy by a particular community and can potentially disturb religious sentiments. The film is likely to create religious tension leading to law and order problems in the country. Using the powers under section 69A of the Information Technology Act, we request you to block/suspend those digital platforms on which the movie is being released. You are also requested to issue instructions/directions to all digital platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, WhatsApp to ban the release of the film,” the letter stated.

The move comes after the home minister received a complaint from Raza Academy.

Saeed Noori, president of Raza Academy, said, “The film was scheduled to be released in 2015 in theatres, but after we raised the objection, the release was stopped. Now it is set to be released on OTT (over-the-top media service), to which we have strongly objected. It is an Iranian film and is against the teachings of our religion. Projection of Prophet is not allowed in Muslim religion. It could lead to the religious tension.”

Maharashtra Cyber department, too, has written a separate letter to the senior director of the ministry to halt the release of the movie.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In