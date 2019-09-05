Homes flooded; families immerse Ganpati idols early

mumbai

Heavy rains amid this year’s Ganeshotsav reminded some mandals of the monsoon two years ago, where some of them had to postpone visarjan. On Wednesday morning as well, water entered some households in Kurla and the families had to conduct visarjan two days prior.

Vasant Mullik, a member of Sarvoday Mitra Mandal at Kurla, said at a nearby mandal, water was just below the idol. Had it exceeded by a few inches, then the mandal would also have to conduct immersions.

“Four houses in the next lane, which is at Kranti Nagar, had to perform immersions in two-and-half days instead of five, because the idol was already immersed in water. This area is close to Mithi river, so the area usually gets flooded during heavy rain,” said Mullik.

The Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti (popularly known as Andhericha Raja) pandal was waterlogged through the day. However, water did not enter the pandals.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella body of all Ganpati mandals in the city, issued instructions to all mandals to switch off their electric supply as a safety precaution. “A lot of mandals in Kurla and Sion had waterlogging in their premises and there is a forecast of rainfall for the next two days, so we have asked mandals to ensure they take safety precautions,” said Naresh Dahibhavkar, president of BSGSS.

Dahibhavkar said some of the mandals such as Parelcha Raja, Aambewadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Shyamnagarcha Raja at Jogeshwari, had opened their doors to extend help to those stranded.

While there was no waterlogging in the vicinity of Lalbaugcharaja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, organisers said there were shorter queues for mukh darshan.

“There is not a single drop of water in our pandal, but because public transport is affected, we have at least 25% fewer devotees visiting us today,” said RG Bhat, trustee of Goud Saraswat Brahmin (GSB) Seva Mandal, King’s Circle, which had waterlogging in all the surrounding areas.

