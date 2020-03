mumbai

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:51 IST

Ali Koolar, owner of popular Koolar & Co restaurant located at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Matunga was detained on Saturday night for allegedly ignoring lockdown orders. The action was initiated after a video surfaced on social media in which Koolar is seen driving his car while playing a siren. His friend who is not seen in the video is believed to have recorded it. The duo is seen laughing in the video.