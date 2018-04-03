How Mumbai cops traced Bengal murder witness through Facebook

The Juhu police recently detected a prime witness in a murder case of a builder in Kolkata by using Facebook.

In January, a businessman called Iliyas was shot dead by a man called Idris Shaikh. Idris had fled by asking a biker to get him away from the location.

A police source said the name of the bike rider cannot be disclosed as he will be the prime witness in the case. “West Bengal police tracked the man who was riding the bike to Mumbai in March-end. According to them, he was the man who saw everything happen. He was stopped randomly after the accused shot the victim,” said the source.

When the Bengal police team reached Mumbai from Kolkata, the only information they had was that he is in Juhu. A team comprising police sub-inspector Hari Biradar, police naik Shankar Kale, police constable Suhas Bhosale and head constable Rambade started tracing the man. Tower location of the man’s phone was constant for a long period of time.

Finally, the team found his account on Facebook. “They found a selfie of the man and in the background there were many high-end cars,” said the source. Juhu police noted down the number of a Mercedes Benz car which was visible in the background.

When the team tracked the car owner, he said the picture of the car was in a restaurant in Vile Parle where he and his wife had gone. When the police reached the restaurant, they found that the witness works as a valet parking driver there. An officer reached the spot and asked the witness to park his car. When he sat on the driving seat, the other team members entered the car and asked him to come with them to the police station.

On further interrogation, the police found out that the witness was in Kolkata to meet some relatives. On the day of the incident, the accused stopped him and asked for lift, post the murder.