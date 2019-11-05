‘I am dying’: Indrani argues for bail on medical grounds

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:20 IST

Arguing for her bail on her own, Indrani Bora, the prime accused in the murder of Sheena Bora, made an emotional appeal before a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday, claiming “she was dying”.

“I have a terminal condition. Why should I die...? It’s time you give me the benefit of doubt,” Indrani said, stating that she was innocent and that the story narrated by the approver was bizarre. “I make a prayer that I should be given an opportunity to live. My whole life is falling apart because of something I have not done. Why am I in jail for the past 50 months?”

This is the fourth time that Indrani has sought bail on health grounds, and the first time that she argued herself.

Indrani told the court her health condition was deteriorating because of her neurological complications. As she began her arguments, she questioned the CBI’s stand while objecting to her bail plea. She said her plea was on health grounds and not on the merits of the case. After brief arguments, even the court questioned the CBI if they would argue on the merits of the case. The CBI then said they would stick to her health condition in their reply.

Indrani told the court that she was asked to undergo a check-up every quarter and the reports had to be submitted before the court. She claimed that since September 2018, when she was suspected to have suffered a brain stroke, she was taken for a check-up only twice or thrice, and claimed that no reports have been presented before the court. She later told the court that she needs to be released on bail as she cannot afford expenses of treatment at a private hospital while in jail, as the cost goes up to ₹38000 a day.

She further claimed that she has no family to look after her in India. “My daughter is also not here. She is studying abroad. She was mugged in Spain recently. Her passport is lost and she is undergoing psychiatric treatment after that incident,” Indrani told the court, as she got emotional.

Replying to the CBI’s objection that she may influence their crucial witness – Rahul Mukerjea – if released on bail, Indrani pleaded that she can give undertaking to the court that she will not influence any witnesses or get in touch with anything related to the case. “In August 2018, the CBI claimed that Rahul would be the next witness. This reflected in the last order of my bail rejection. Till date, he has not been brought. No one is clear if he is the husband or fiancé,” Indrani argued.