IIT-B elections: Students vote amid stir over 2 ‘anti-national’ candidates

mumbai

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:08 IST

After weeks of campaigning, students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) finally organised the general body elections on Sunday.

For the past few days, several groups of activists, both from within as well as outside the campus, have been raising objections against the inclusion of two student candidates, running for the general secretary post of the institute’s student body, who participated in an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Mumbai. Their allegation is that these two IIT-B students, running for the general secretary post of the institute’s student body, have previously participated in “anti-national” protests.

The two candidates declined to comment. But a student who requested anonymity said, “Some groups have been sharing videos of two candidates, from when they participated in anti- CAA protests and have been seen chanting azaadi slogans. With the help of such videos and photos, these groups are spreading negativity among the students

While the campaigning for the student body elections was on for a few weeks, such negative imaging of the two candidates became more prominent in the last three days, said a student.

Some groups have taken to Facebook to share videos of students protesting in the recently held anti-CAA protest march at Azad Maidan, and some chose to use Twitter to share their opinions. In one of the tweets, a group has mentioned how they have sought the help of the city police to investigate the videos that have been circulating on social media about the exclusion of two candidates from participating in elections.

“Students are also worried about the security of candidates on campus,” said another student. The IIT-B management, however, refused to comment on this issue.