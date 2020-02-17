e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B elections: Students vote amid stir over 2 ‘anti-national’ candidates

IIT-B elections: Students vote amid stir over 2 ‘anti-national’ candidates

mumbai Updated: Feb 17, 2020 00:08 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustantimes
         

After weeks of campaigning, students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) finally organised the general body elections on Sunday.

For the past few days, several groups of activists, both from within as well as outside the campus, have been raising objections against the inclusion of two student candidates, running for the general secretary post of the institute’s student body, who participated in an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Mumbai. Their allegation is that these two IIT-B students, running for the general secretary post of the institute’s student body, have previously participated in “anti-national” protests.

The two candidates declined to comment. But a student who requested anonymity said, “Some groups have been sharing videos of two candidates, from when they participated in anti- CAA protests and have been seen chanting azaadi slogans. With the help of such videos and photos, these groups are spreading negativity among the students

While the campaigning for the student body elections was on for a few weeks, such negative imaging of the two candidates became more prominent in the last three days, said a student.

Some groups have taken to Facebook to share videos of students protesting in the recently held anti-CAA protest march at Azad Maidan, and some chose to use Twitter to share their opinions. In one of the tweets, a group has mentioned how they have sought the help of the city police to investigate the videos that have been circulating on social media about the exclusion of two candidates from participating in elections.

“Students are also worried about the security of candidates on campus,” said another student. The IIT-B management, however, refused to comment on this issue.

top news
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
India rejects UNSG’s offer to mediate on Kashmir
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
‘No time frame set to remove all income tax exemptions’: Nirmala Sitharaman
All evacuees from Wuhan to be discharged from facilities
All evacuees from Wuhan to be discharged from facilities
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
NIA stumbles upon ‘evidence’ of terror funding through cross-LoC trade
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
Kolkata airport: CISF personnel save passenger’s life by performing CPR
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News