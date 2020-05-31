e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / IIT-B resident spots leopard on campus

IIT-B resident spots leopard on campus

mumbai Updated: May 31, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Corresponent
HT Corresponent
Hindustantimes
         

The campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has been a haven for all sorts of wild animals, from leopards to crocodiles to wild stray cattle fighting for space. At present, with 90% students off-campus due to the lockdown, it has once again attracted wildlife.

A resident of the campus on Sunday reported a leopard crossing her path at 6:45pm while she was walking her dog. “The leopard crossed my path near the system controls building. A guard had to chase the leopard away and it coolly walked into the woods,” said Falguni Banerjee Naha, PRO of the institute. She added that the leopard was later also spotted from the terrace of another building the same day.

In the last week of April, residents of the campus reported two sightings of leopards with the college administration within 24 hours this week. The IIT-B campus is spread over 550 acres bordering the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and this has its pros and cons. While students of the institute pride themselves on living so close to nature that sighting deer, various species of birds and cattle, among other animals is a common feature, many have also complained about uninvited and unpleasant guests.

While dog attacks on staff and students, as well as cattle being found inside hostel rooms and classrooms are common, there have also been instances when leopards have entered labs on campus and in another case, a wild bull had attacked a student as well.

top news
2 Pak High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
2 Pak High Commission officials arrested on espionage charges, asked to leave India within 24 hrs
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Nisarga, first tropical cyclone since 1891 that may hit Maharashtra coast during June
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Noida-Delhi border to stay sealed except for exempted services, people
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In