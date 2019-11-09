IIT-B sees fewer PSUs register for placement drive

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:40 IST

Fewer government companies have shown interest in recruiting from Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) this year as compared to 2018.

Placement season officially kicks off on December 1, but the institute encourages government agencies to begin their recruitments earlier. So far, only three public sector undertakings (PSUs) have registered to recruit from IIT-B, according to the institute’s placement office, and no PSU has either visited the campus or made a job offer so far.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) may be among the PSUs that have shown interest in recruiting IIT-B students, said sources.

Last year, IOCL and ONGC had visited campus ahead of the first day of placement and offered packages in the range of ₹10-15 lakh per annum to nine students. Altogether, six government agencies, including Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Maha Metro Rail Corporation, had recruited 17 students.

In 2017, five PSUs made 30 job offers during the placement drive.

Between 2014 and 2016, owing to a Madras high court ruling that banned them from recruiting IIT students through campus placements, PSUs had stayed away from the IITs. In 2016, this ban was lifted. Since then, PSUs have made a comeback for recruitment at IITs and have been given coveted early slots.

This year, too, PSUs were offered early slots. “We have suggested the organisations to conduct the process earlier. The slots will be decided based on the availability of respective authority,” said BV Ravi Shankar, training and placement officer, IIT-B.