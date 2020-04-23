IIT-B witnesses two sightings of leopards in 24 hours

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 19:52 IST

The campus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), which has in the past reported sightings of leopards and crocodiles, is attracting wildlife, with 90% students off campus due to the lockdown. Residents of the campus have registered two sightings of leopards with the college administration within 24 hours. “The first leopard was spotted at around 10:30pm on Tuesday while the second sighting took place on Wednesday at 7:30pm. It’s not a surprise but never a pleasant sight either, so we have notified the forest officials,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-B.

The IIT-B campus is spread over 550 acres bordering the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. While students of the institute are living so close to nature that sighting deer, various species of birds and cattle, among other animals is a common feature, many have also complained about the wild visitors.

While dog attacks on staff and students, as well as cattle being found inside hostel rooms and classrooms is common, there have also been instances of leopards having entered labs on campus and a wild bull attacking a student, as well.

“We have notified the forest authorities in order to ensure no harm is done to the animal and at the same time to maintain our staff and students’ safety as well,” added Chaudhuri. He said that while less than 100 students are on campus due to the lockdown, as many as 4,000 other staff, employees and their families are still living on campus.