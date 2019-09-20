IIT-Bombay’s employability ranking goes up 30 spots

mumbai

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:18 IST

Three months after it bettered its rank among the world universities, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has managed to improve its position in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings too.

The premier institute has witnessed a jump by 30 places and has been placed in the 111-120th rank bracket. Last year, IIT-B was placed in the 141-150th rank bracket.

“As per the graduate employability rankings, IIT-B is among the top 24% universities included in the 2020 ranking list. This is a matter of pride to us that our hard work throughout the year is being noticed,” said a spokesperson for the institute.

In the 2020 QS World University Rankings released in June, IIT-B was ranked 152nd, from its 162nd position last year.

Meanwhile, the University of Mumbai (MU), has managed to retain its position within the 251-300 category in the employability rankings.

“We are continuously working on bettering our performance each year,” said a spokesperson for the varsity.

The varsity was ranked maintained its position in the 801-900 rank category in the world university rankings list. MU has not witnessed any improvement in its rank, with the varsity being placed in the same category from the past three years.

Institutes are ranked on the basis of the employer’s reputation (30%), alumni outcome (25%), partnerships with employers per faculty (25%), employer/student connection (10%), and graduate employment rate (10%).

Four other IITs also made it to the employability rankings list.

