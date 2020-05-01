e-paper
IIT-Bombay start-up conducts pregnancy counselling webinars

mumbai Updated: May 01, 2020 00:32 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
In a bid to address the concerns of expecting mothers about routine check-ups, delivery and infections amid the lockdown, a start-up from the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) is conducting pregnancy counselling webinars with leading gynaecologists and doctors.

CareNx Technologies is a start-up incubated at the Desai Sethi School of Entrepreneurship of the institute that helps detect high-risk pregnancy cases and helps health workers connect such cases, particularly in rural areas for check-ups. The start-up manufactures pregnancy test kits which in combination with an easy-to-use mobile application measure blood pressure, haemoglobin count, urine and basic parameters of pregnant women.

Amid the lockdown owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, the start-up is now also offering webinars with doctors. These webinars can be accessed by health workers in rural areas as well as expecting mothers and their families. Through the webinar, gynaecologists answer concerns that the expecting mothers may have about check-ups, delivery and even infection in newborns.

According to Shantanu Pathak, co-founders of CareNx, the webinar titled ‘Don’t Panic, Protect’ is in partnership with renowned gynaecologists, doctors and counsellors. He claimed their mobile application is being used by frontline workers to counsel more than 10,000 pregnant women in remote areas.

