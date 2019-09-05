IL&FS case: MNS leader quizzed by ED for over 6 hrs

mumbai

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 23:33 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned senior Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Nitin Sardesai in connection with their ongoing investigation in the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) money laundering case.

Sardesai reached the ED office around 11.30am and was questioned till 6pm.

This is the first time Sardesai appeared before the agency for questioning after he was summoned. During his exit from the ED office, Sardesai refused to comment on the matter.

The agency is scanning financial details into the share holding pattern, profits and investment into the controversial Kohinoor square project in Dadar.

In 2005, Matoshree Realtors invested ₹4 crore in the project. Matoshree Realtors was formed by MNS chief Raj Thackeray and others and was one of the partners in the consortium constructing the tower.

“Sardesai was one of the nine partners in Matoshree Realtors. He owned 10% stake in it. The firm had invested a total of ₹4 crore. His statement is being recorded in the case,” said an ED officer, who did not wish to be named.

ED is probing Matoshree’s exit from the project and if he earned any profits from it. Kohinoor Square was built in Dadar, but mired in litigation, the project suffered a slowdown. In 2008, IL&FS suffered a loss by selling its Kohinoor CTNL shares.

Sardesai’s questioning comes after the agency questioned Raj Thackeray last month for more than eight hours, his former business partner and builder Rajan Shirodkar and Unmesh Joshi, son of former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi.

Sardesai has been MNS’s former legislator from Mahim and is regarded as one of Thackeray’s closest aides. ED sources said they are probing if Kohinoor CTNL acquired a loan without adequate security and defaulted on repayments. The agency is scanning the details of the deals to check if there was any fund diversion, where the money was used for purposes other than for which it was given.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 23:33 IST