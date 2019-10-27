Illegal constructions in Mumbra, Diva to be razed

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:00 IST

With most civic officials busy on election duty, illegal constructions have mushroomed in several areas of the city in the past one month. TMC has claimed that the constructions will be demolished post Diwali.

Around 70% of the corporation’s staff was deputed on election duty. Some of the constructions have come up in Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva.

A TMC officer said, “We have seen illegal constructions in Kausa and Rashid compound areas for the past one month. We will start the demolition work of the illegal structures from October 30. We have prepared four notices to be sent to the developers. Since April this year we have sent 21 notices to Mumbra developers under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act .”

He added that illegal constructions in Kalwa and Diva too will be surveyed at the ward-level and demolished after Diwali.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 01:00 IST