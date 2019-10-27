e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Illegal constructions in Mumbra, Diva to be razed

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2019 01:00 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

With most civic officials busy on election duty, illegal constructions have mushroomed in several areas of the city in the past one month. TMC has claimed that the constructions will be demolished post Diwali.

Around 70% of the corporation’s staff was deputed on election duty. Some of the constructions have come up in Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva.

A TMC officer said, “We have seen illegal constructions in Kausa and Rashid compound areas for the past one month. We will start the demolition work of the illegal structures from October 30. We have prepared four notices to be sent to the developers. Since April this year we have sent 21 notices to Mumbra developers under Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act .”

He added that illegal constructions in Kalwa and Diva too will be surveyed at the ward-level and demolished after Diwali.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 01:00 IST

top news
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
100 years ago, this Indian was Oxford’s first doctor
100 years ago, this Indian was Oxford’s first doctor
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News