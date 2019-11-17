Image makeover: This space is a police station, not a park

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:23 IST

As one steps inside Thane’s Wagle Estate police station, they would expect a musty old building with vehicles gathering dust and people waiting to file their complaint.

Instead, the police station welcomes you with a garden and flowering plants, rabbits running around and a small pond with ducks. Everyone, including visitors and police officers, is seen enjoying at the garden in this police station.

“The other day, a couple approached our police station over some dispute. While they were putting forth their complaint and arguing with each other, their children were playing in the garden and chasing rabbits,” AS Pathan, senior inspector, Wagle Estate police station.

“Visiting a police station is difficult emotionally and mentally. Having such an environment is a stress-buster,” he said.

This is the first step towards giving police stations in Thane a makeover to make them less intimidating places. Through this initiative, Thane police plans to facilitate positive engagement and increase trust among residents.

Police stations have taken help from citizen groups and experts for the makeover. The police are open to students, artists and other professionals to contribute to the makeover.

Police expect that when there is a lot of crowd at the police station, people can wait at the garden spend some amid the greenery.

Even police officers spend a few minutes of their free time in the garden as it helps them relax.

“We have to deal with different kinds of people and cases. However, spending some time in the garden gives us a sense of calm and helps us be prepared to take on the day,” said AA Kadam, constable, Wagle Estate police station.

Thanks to the rabbits, the lawns are always trimmed as they munch on them.

“It’s wonderful when we step in and offer carrots or cabbage to the rabbits and rice to ducks. Many of us get extra rice in our tiffin for the ducks. The positive vibes from the green space will help make us more approachable,” added Pathan.

A butterfly garden is also being built at Vartak Nagar police station.

“Flowering plants, which attract butterflies, have been planted in a small patch,” said Kasber Augustine, president, Thane Citizens Foundation, who will be helping in painting the boundary walls of Vartak Nagar police station.

“We are still in the initial stage of giving the police station a makeover. We will also involve families of policemen and residents to paint the boundary walls of the Vartak Nagar police station with colourful images with social messages,” he added.

One of the visitors at Wagle Estate police station was in awe with the garden, rabbits and ducks. “We often threaten our kids that we will call the police if they do not behave properly. However, with such a welcoming atmosphere, the police station will be a place where they will enjoy,” said Suraj Pathak, 44, resident of Louiswadi.