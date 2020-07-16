In 15 days, city surpasses July average; heavy rain likely today

mumbai

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:32 IST

Mumbai surpassed its July average for rainfall on Wednesday with 15 days left till the end of the month. Heavy rain with intermittent intense spells on Wednesday led to waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several places.

Between July 1 and July 15, the city has received 912.2 millimetres (mm) rain against the month’s average rainfall of 840.7mm. Mumbai has also met 58% of its seasonal rainfall target. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (heavy rain at isolated areas) for today in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Reduction in rain activity is expected from Friday.

On Wednesday, IMD issued a red alert till early this morning followed by an orange alert (heavy rain at isolated areas) for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad. Over 24 hours – 8:30am on Tuesday to 8:30am Wednesday – south Mumbai recorded 121.6mm rain while the suburbs received 96.6 mm. Maximum rainfall was recorded in Malad (161.6mm), followed by Bandra Kurla Complex (148.6mm), Kandivli (124mm), and Chembur (118.2mm).

On Wednesday morning, between 8:30am and 11: 30am, Santacruz weather station, representative of suburban Mumbai, recorded 62mm rain while the Colaba observatory, representing south Mumbai, received 13mm. Between 11.30am and 2.30pm, rain intensity increased in south Mumbai to 39mm, but reduced in the suburbs to 18mm.

Neighbourhoods across the city, including Borivli, Kandivli, Dahisar, Bandra, Santacruz, Mahalaxmi and Byculla, saw intense rain, recording between 65 and 85mm rainfall. Waterlogging was reported in many parts of the city. Rain intensity fell drastically from 2.30pm onwards. IMD classifies 15.6-64.4 mm as moderate rain; heavy rain (64.5-115.5 mm); very heavy rain (115.6-204.4 mm); and extremely heavy rain (over 204.5 mm).

Between 8.30am and 8.30pm on Wednesday, Mumbai suburbs and south Mumbai recorded 81.2mm and 39.8mm rain respectively.

Director general of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The wind direction over Mumbai and surrounding areas from strong westerly winds from the Arabian Sea led to intense rain on Wednesday morning. By afternoon, this wind direction changed to easterly for a brief period. This anti-clockwise shift in wind direction will lead to further dense cloud formation, allowing intense showers again. Moderate to heavy showers are expected till Friday.”

Independent meteorologists concurred with IMD’s forecast. “Models also indicate a vortex formation near Mumbai late Wednesday night. Rains are likely to pick up going into Thursday morning,” said professor Sridhar Balasubramanian, of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Akshay Deoras, meteorologist and PhD researcher at the University of Reading, United Kingdom, said, “The cut-off from westerly winds (conducive to rainfall) happens whenever a low pressure system comes close to Mumbai. While the wind transition is expected overnight with disruptive spells making a comeback on Thursday, rain may continue with brief breaks through Thursday afternoon and evening as well.”