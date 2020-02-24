e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / In bid to clear backlog, HC asks police to check if litigating couples wish to continue cases

In bid to clear backlog, HC asks police to check if litigating couples wish to continue cases

mumbai Updated: Feb 24, 2020 17:41 IST
In a bid to clear the backlog of appeals against acquittals between 2000 and 2006 in cases related to cruelty by a husband or his relatives under section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code and to also save judicial time, a bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has directed its registry to prepare a list of such appeals and hand it over to the public prosecutor’s (PP’s) office.

The PP’s office has been directed to ask the police stations concerned to contact the complainant and her husband and inquire if they wish to pursue the appeals, as it is has been found that some of the couples have settled their disputes amicably and are living together or are divorced.

The bench of justice KR Shriram, while hearing an appeal against the 2004 acquittal of a policeman posted in the Alibaug, was informed that neither the personnel nor his wife (who is the complainant in the case) were present for the hearing. The policeman had been accused of subjecting his wife to cruelty. However, a trial court had acquitted him, following which the state had filed an appeal against the order.

Observing that after a passage of time when the appeals come up for hearing, the parties inform the court that they have settled the matter by either living together or getting divorced amicably, thereby making the appeals irrelevant. It added that some of acquittals are pertaining to crimes registered under only section 498-A, while others are registered with other compoundable offences.

The court said that as it was assigned to hear appeals against acquittals there was a need to find out if the couples wanted to pursue the appeals and hence directed the registry to make a list of all such appeals and hand over the list to the PP office.

The PP office then has to hand over the list to the respective police stations and ask the police to get in touch with the original complainant as well as the accused, and in particular, the husband, and inquire if the litigant continues to press ahead with the appeal or wishes the state to continue to prosecute the appeal. The police have been directed to file a report in which the parties will have to state if they wish to end their disputes with reasons or they wish the appeals to be heard and disposed.

“In my view, this exercise would save substantial judicial time of the court,” the court said.

