e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / In Covid-19 crackdown, commuters without masks in Mumbai local trains to be fined

In Covid-19 crackdown, commuters without masks in Mumbai local trains to be fined

A fine of Rs. 200 and will be charged on the basis of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) notification on fines for wearing spitting and not wearing masks. No date has been decided yet for enforcing the fines but they are likely to enforced from next week.

mumbai Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:12 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Women passengers deboard a local train in Mumbai.
Women passengers deboard a local train in Mumbai.(PTI)
         

Passengers travelling on Mumbai’s suburban railway network without masks will now have to pay fines as part of an exercise to stop the spread of Covid-19.

A fine of Rs. 200 and will be charged on the basis of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) notification on fines for wearing spitting and not wearing masks. No date has been decided yet for enforcing the fines but they are likely to enforced from next week.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday empowered the Government Railway Police (GRP) to collect fines from passengers travelling without masks onboard local trains and on the railway stations.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

A letter written by Abhay Yawalkar, director, disaster management to the GRP commissioner states that in order to avoid resurgence in the number of coronavirus cases it is imperative that all Covid related protocols are followed by commuters.

“One of the main protocols is wearing a facial mask all the time. The state powers the Government Railway Police to impose fines on commuters found to be travelling without masks in the local trains or inside the station premises. The fine will be in line with the circulated dated 9 September 2020 issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) or in line with any further circular issued by MCGM in this regard.” states the letter.

Meanwhile, the railways has decided to provide free masks to passengers to create awareness on the spread of coronavirus among railway passengers. Awareness campaigns on precautions and preventions to undertake while commuting will also be organised.

“Passengers found travelling without masks onboard trains will be given masks and informed about the virus spread.” said a senior Central Railway official.

tags
top news
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Committed to furnish all information for Aarogya Setu: Govt after RTI body’s notice
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
Govt revises bidding parameters for Air India’s divestment
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
CSK vs KKR Live: Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
Woman beheaded, 2 more killed in knife attack at French church
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
If Joe Biden wins, what would US climate change pledge look like
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
Day after CM’s former aide’s arrest, Kerala CPI (M) secretary’s son held for funding drugs
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
‘J&K turned into jail’: Mehbooba Mufti as cops detain protesting PDP leaders
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In