In March 2018, 1.16 crore took domestic flights across four metros

Domestic flight passenger growth recorded in March is the highest-ever recorded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a month.

According to a DGCA report, 1,16,00,000 domestic fliers were recorded in March this year , a 28% rise from March 2017 when 90.5 lakh were recorded. Around 3.4 crore people flew domestically in the first quarter this year. The report on latest on-time performance (OTP) data for airlines across India’s four metro airports also indicated that Mumbai continues to lag behind when it comes to flight punctuality.

According to the statistics, domestic airlines remain least punctual at the space-crunched Mumbai airport. Lowest OTP from the city airport in February was recorded as 34.5% (Vistara) and maximum was 48.9% (SpiceJet). These statistics rose to the lowest OTP being 55.7% (Air India) and highest punctuality was registered by SpiceJet with 55.7% in March. Despite facing flight cancellations because of faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, IndiGo had the highest average OTP all over india. IndiGo had an average OTP of 84.1% at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, while SpiceJet ranked second with 83.9%.

Aviation expert Captain Mohan Ranganathan alleged that this data is not the right indicator of OTP. “It seems that the calculation does not include cancelled flights. Indigo scoring highest OTP despite engine issues could indicate manipulation” he said. IndiGo cancelled 488 flights from March 15 to 31 after DGCA grounded 11 of its A320neo aircraft. IndiGo spokesperson was not available for comments.