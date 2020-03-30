In Thane, society’s messaging group becomes a stage during Covid-19 lockdown

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:21 IST

In Thane’s Prestige Garden Complex, lockdown time has become synonymous with their annual talent show, albeit on an online messaging application.

Society members of the complex, which consists of six housing societies, are posting their song and dance videos on the group. “We have an annual day every January. This lockdown has brought families closer, except for a few professionals who are relatively busier, everyone is free and managing time with their family members. The idea that people have to gather together and manage the household work is getting them closer,” said Kishore Bhole, secretary of Harmony Society.

The complex consists of 225 flats with 1,000 people living there, most of whom are Maharashtrians. They have a mix or professionals, businessmen and servicemen.

The committee members have completely restricted the movement of residents outside the complex and have called vegetable and fruit vendors inside the society, whom residents approach floor-wise.

Hiten Gala, one of the members of the society, said that even vegetable collection has become an event that requires planning. The members have drawn boxes for people to stand in a queue. “While the essential services are working hard for our safety, the least we can do is not step out and reduce their burden,” said Gala.

The society has restricted the entry of outsiders and help. Bhole said they plan to opt for payments through mobile wallets, so that fewer people enter the society for their monthly payments. “Around a week ago, when the cases started to increase, we realised that we have a lot of people entering and using lift, which needs to be restricted. Now only two people are allowed inside a lift,” said Hetal Gala, social activist.

Now, youngsters staying on lower floors have been advised to use the stairs, without touching the railings. “As we approach the third stage of the pandemic, we need to ensure that our society members are kept safe. We cannot allow them to move out. We will arrange for another vegetable distribution drive around weekend,” said Dr Nitin Joshi, gynaecologist.