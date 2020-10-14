e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / India Post Mumbai releases stamped masks to raise Covid-19 awareness

India Post Mumbai releases stamped masks to raise Covid-19 awareness

mumbai Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:02 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Shreya Bhandary
A special stamp collector’s pack consisting of exceptional stamps were also released on Tuesday.
A special stamp collector’s pack consisting of exceptional stamps were also released on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

The India Post, Mumbai, on Tuesday released stamped masks to mark National Philately Day and to increase awareness about the need for wearing masks to prevent the transmission and spread Covid-19.

The masks are made of cloth and have pictures of stamps imprinted on them. Additionally, a special stamp collector’s pack consisting of exceptional stamps were also released on Tuesday.

The initiative is an attempt to make masks attractive and at the same time also drive home the point of the importance of wearing masks in public during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The stamped mask is a brainchild of post master general of India Post, Mumbai, Swati Pandey.

“At a time when the country fighting dauntlessly against Covid-19, we should create awareness among people about usage of masks,” said Pandey. Covid-19 is a respiratory illness, and masks help in trapping infected droplets that are released while talking, sneezing and coughing.

Four months ago, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made it mandatory for Mumbaiites to don masks while stepping out of their homes and imposed a penalty on those violating the rule.

The World Health Organisation has also stated that masks must be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives.

Meanwhile, the India Post Mumbai on October 15 also plans to launch ‘Know Your Postman’ initiative on the occasion of Mails Day. “On this day, every postman will be given one virtual identity card that they can provide to their customers, so that they can be contacted immediately whenever needed,” said the statement released on Tuesday.

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
iPhone 12 series with 5G support launched: Price starts at Rs 69,900
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
Watch: Cops & Congress protestors clash in Dehradun; Covid rules ignored
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In