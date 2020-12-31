India saw 83 leopards killed in road and train mishaps in 2019, highest in 10 yrs

mumbai

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:51 IST

Eighty-three leopard deaths in train and road accidents were recorded in 2019, which is the highest in a decade, according to data collated by Delhi-based Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI). While 73 leopards were killed in road accidents, 10 were run over by trains. For the second consecutive year, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of leopard deaths in accidents among all states with 22 cases — 19 in road, three in train accidents — in 2019.

Overall, 493 leopard deaths were recorded in 2019, which is seven short of 2018’s decade-high leopard deaths at 500. In 2019, 128 leopards were poached; 36 were killed by villagers; 160 were found dead and 13 died during rescue operations or treatment. While 16 leopards died due to accidental electrocution, 48 died because of infighting with other animals (including other leopards).

Leopard deaths due to train and road accidents have seen a 278% surge between 2010, when 22 deaths were reported, and 2019. From 80 cases reported in 2018 to 83 in 2019 may be a marginal rise, but only 63 such incidents were reported in 2017. A senior Railways official said there were no specific precautionary measures for big cats, but they had installed an alarm to alert elephants to steer clear of railway lines in parts of Odisha, West Bengal and the North-east.

“Between 2000 and 2009, leopard deaths due to road and railway did not exceed 20 a year. However, the situation has worsened drastically over [the next] 10 years with more linear infrastructure planned inside and outside forests,” said Tito Joseph, programme coordinator, WPSI.

“We assessed that the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) under the Union environment ministry issued environment clearances for over 90% linear infrastructure projects (roads, railways, transmission lines etc) in 2019, which further jeopardises the future of big cats and other animals,” he said.

In 2019, following 22 leopard deaths in Maharashtra, were Uttarakhand (11 deaths), Rajasthan (10 deaths), Madhya Pradesh (nine deaths), Karnataka (seven deaths), and Gujarat (five deaths).

“It is now compulsory for all user agencies (project proponents) — railways or roads — to ensure that safe animal passageway plans (underpasses, overpasses, culverts etc) are prepared while drawing up the blueprint for any linear infrastructure projects,” said Siddhanta Das, director-general (forest) and special secretary, ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC).

Remedial measures included safe crossing areas across busy roads and railway lines. “For every new project passing even 10-15 kms away from wildlife zones, we have already constituted plans for the development of underpasses and overpasses,” said B Mukhopadhyay, general manager, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

KP Singh, regional officer handling central and southern Indian states (including Maharashtra), MoEFCC, said one reason for the high number of leopard deaths may be the success of conservation efforts. “Cases are high in Maharashtra as conservation efforts have ensured an increase in leopard population,” said Singh.

WII scientist Bilal Habib also pointed out that Maharashtra has been at the forefront of implementing mitigation measures. “Now, the new government at Maharashtra needs to lead conservation for implementing more mitigation measures,” he said.