Indian Railways to integrate its control room with GPS system

In a bid to step up passenger safety on board local and outstation trains, the Indian Railways (IR) has upgraded its security helpline 182. Enabled with the GPS (Global Positioning System), the helpline will aid railway personnel to track the location of the complainant and alert the nearest security guards to reach the spot at the earliest and provide emergency services.

The tracking system, which is currently under testing, has the tracking facility in it. The police personnel, motorman, and the guard on the trains, as well as the in-charge at the nearest police stations will be informed in case of complaints that need urgent attention.

“The CCTVs installed at railway stations have already been directed towards the women compartments, keeping the safety of women in mind. The GPS enabled system will help the RPF control room to curtail safety-related incidents to a great extent,” said AK Gupta, general manager, Western Railways.

Further, the Western Railways in order to strengthen safety in local trains will be introducing a ‘talk back’ system along with CCTV cameras in one local train on a trial basis. This is expected to be introduced in the next three months. Based on the response, the system integrated with the CCTVs will be inducted in all local trains, an official said.

The Railways has also decided to intensify the system for tracing the owner of stolen and lost articles.

“The messages describing the items deposited with the Railways will be sent out to security personnel to ensure initial response,” said a senior Railway Protection Force (RPF) official.

The Central Railways’ RPF is also going to launch a mobile application called ‘Rail Suraksha’. The app will be integrated with security helpline 182 to make it passenger-friendly. The Rail Suraksha application was first introduced in Pune on a pilot-basis and was being tested since 2016. The app will be available on Android first and then on iOS.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 00:18 IST