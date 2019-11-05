IndiGo flights delayed across country after server glitch

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:13 IST

Passengers flying IndiGo had to wait in long queues at its check-in counters across major airports such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata on Monday morning after glitches in the airlines’ booking software.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by passenger share of 50%, tweeted at 10.41am that its systems were “down across the network. We are expecting the counters to be crowded more than usual. Please bear with us as we try to solve the issue asap”.

It denied that the fault had affected operations and said that the system was restored later.

However, airport sources in Mumbai said the airline’s systems were down from 9.40am to 11.30am at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) due to which 20 IndiGo flights were delayed for around an hour.

The airline denied that the incident had led to flight cancellations.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers today in the morning due to the system being down across airports for an hour. Our flights and check-in systems are operating normally now,” IndiGo later said in a statement.

Angry passengers also tweeted about the delays caused after the breakdown.

“..Indigo says systems down and huge queues till outside the main entrance gates in Mumbai T2. Chaos. No one knows when it will be resolved. Nota passanger checked in (sic),” a passenger tweeted.

Another passenger’s tweet read, “Dear @IndiGo6E , I’ve boarded the flight 6E2032 from Bangalore to Delhi at 10:30am and we are still in the flight at the Bangalore airport itself, please ask your captain to announce the actual reasons for this. Social media says, Indigo’s system is down, is that so?”

Another Bengaluru-based flyer, Rohit Rishav, also complained of the situation to the airline as he claimed the systems at the Kolkata airport were down for more than an hour.

Airline airport sources said that the passengers were updated through text messages about the issue and even after it was resolved.

“Hence, they were asked to reach airport earlier in order to be able to board their flight on time,” said an airline official.