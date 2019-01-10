Info related to cluster scheme now available on TMC website

You may have some clarity on cluster development scheme after going through the recently uploaded Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) website.

The aim is to simplify the scheme for residents who are easily influenced by people with vested interest. The TMC got approval for the first six clusters in December and has begun groundwork. In a recent meeting, the civic commissioner said many people with vested interest are spreading rumours about the cluster development scheme and had asked corporators to educate the people on it.

An official requesting anonymity said, “We have also taken it upon ourselves to clear the confusion among residents on the scheme. We have uploaded the seven-page FAQs in Marathi on our website.”

The FAQs explain what the scheme is about, difference between urban renewal plan, urban renewal scheme and urban renewal cluster, the beneficiaries, eligibility criteria for the scheme and responsibilities of officials and authorities among others.”

The civic officials said if there is a demand from people, the FAQs will be uploaded in English as well. “We have also explained the ownership rights of the occupants, people living in illegal constructions, land owners and developers. Residents will know the permissible FSI under the scheme and also the amenities which will be developed under a cluster,” the official added.

The civic chief had announced to start the biometric survey of the first six clusters this month.

Although the corporation had decided to exclude gaonthans and koliwadas from the scheme, following demands from some corporators, it will include the settlements which give a written consent for inclusion in the scheme.

Kavita Singh, 38, a resident of Wagale Estate, said, “There has been a lot of hue and cry about the cluster development scheme. However, residents have no clarity on the scheme and its benefits. The corporation had uploaded the urban renewal plan a few months ago. But, it was merely a set of maps which created more questions than answers. The FAQs will be helpful if they answer the basic questions.”

