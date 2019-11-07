Injured tiger stranded near river

mumbai

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:03 IST

A sub-adult tiger was found stranded between rocks under a bridge at Shirni river near Chargaon village in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Wednesday morning. Local forest officers said that the animal had sustained injuries on its hind leg after a fall from the bridge, late Tuesday or early Wednesday, and had been stuck there for at least 15 hours.

“Despite several attempts to rescue the animal on Wednesday, we failed as the tiger is too injured to enter the trap cage that we lowered from the bridge. An excavator machine was also used to dig a path but the tiger didn’t move,” said AL Sonsukare, divisional forest officer (territorial), Chandrapur. “We called off the rescue around 6.30pm but will continue early Thursday morning.”

Wildlife conservationists suspected the animal may have been in an accident before falling off the bridge. “While falling off the bridge, big cats generally land on their fore limbs rather than hind limbs,” said Nitin Desai, director (central India), Wildlife Protection Society of India.