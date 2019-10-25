Iqbal Mirchi case: Bizman sent to judicial custody, moves for bail

mumbai

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday remanded 70-year-old businessman Humayun Merchant in judicial custody for 14 days. Merchant was arrested on Tuesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) — investigating the property dealings of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi in a money-laundering case. The ED has labelled Merchant a “frontman”, who was given power of attorney (POA) by Mirchi — a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim — after the late gangster had fled the country.

Merchant has refuted all allegations made by the ED in court. Merchant’s lawyer, Sujay Kantawala, has moved a bail application, which will be heard on November 4. “Merchant has been granted medication as he had a stroke in the past,” said Kantawala on Wednesday.

The ED alleged that Merchant has not been co-operating with the investigation and has failed to provide facts in his statement. While asking for judicial custody, the ED stated that Merchant is aware of the direction of the investigation and may alert the other accused.

According to the ED, Merchant played an important role in the dealing of three properties — Sea View, Marium Lodge and Rabia Mansion in Worli — belonging to the Sir Mohammad Yusuf Trust on Michi’s behest. Merchant allegedly initially approached a developer, Joy Home Creation Pvt Ltd about developing the properties. He later arranged a meeting between the firm’s director Jayesh Soni and Mirchi in London, the ED submitted.

