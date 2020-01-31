Iqbal Mirchi case: ED raids at developer’s properties

mumbai

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 00:53 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering case against late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, on Thursday conducted searches of properties linked to city-based developer Sudhakar Mallapa Shetty of Sahana group.

The searches are part of ED’s probe into the financial trial of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL). ED told a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act that ₹12,773 crore had been siphoned from DHFL through 1 lakh fictitious customers, using 79 firms which were linked to the non-banking finance company’s promoters. “The searches are on,” confirmed a source.

The agency is probing if there are any links between DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Shetty. ED sources revealed that the searches were being conducted of residential and corporate premises owned by Shetty in the western suburbs. Shetty did not respond to HT’s calls and messages.

Shetty was last questioned by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch in the 2005 cricket bookie case involving a dancer named Tarannum at Deepa Bar, of which he was a part owner.

DHFL came under the ED’s scanner when the agency was examining three properties linked to Mirchi, an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, in Worli. Meanwhile, the PMLA court extended the custody of Wadhawan — arrested by ED on Monday — till January 31. Wadhawan was admitted to JJ Hospital on Thursday after his counsel told the court that he had not been unwell and may have swine flu.