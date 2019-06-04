Irked by slow trial, accused bangs his head on court wall

Agitated at the slow progress of his case, a 38-year-old rape accused wilfully injured himself by slamming his head against a wall of Dindoshi sessions court on Monday. The man was upset that the court has not yet framed the charges against him even though he has been in custody since April 2017.

The accused, Deepak Chaudhary had been arrested by the Kandivli police on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor.

Chaudhary claimed the police arrested him on the basis of CCTV footage in which he is seen giving water to the girl. “I do not even know the girl,” he told HT.

On Monday at 3.45 pm, Chaudhary was outside the courtroom along with other accused and undertrials, waiting to be produced before judge AD Deo.

Constables from Thane Central Jail, responsible for escorting accused persons to court were caught off guard when Chaudhary started bleeding after banging his head.

“Every time constables say the judge is in a bad mood and I am not produced on any dates,” Chaudhary shouted. Hearing the commotion, a woman court staffer stepped outside to inquire and assured him that he would be produced before the judge.

Eventually, Chaudhary cleaned himself up and was ushered inside the courtroom. The judge accepted Chaudhary’s application to file charges and directed the sessions department to provide him with legal aid.

