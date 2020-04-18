Isolation is new normal for 34-yr-old Covid-19 survivor from Worli

mumbai

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 23:50 IST

For the 34-year-old Mumbaiite who recently recovered from Covid-19 after testing positive in March, isolation is the new normal. He believes it was his decision to isolate himself that ensured no one else in his family contracted the infection. Now, even after he has tested negative for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, he is voluntarily extending his isolation. “I have to do this to ensure I stay healthy and my family and friends stay safe. I’ve almost forgotten what normal feels like,” he said.

The 34-year-old runs a company that sells tickets for sporting events around the world. On March 14, when the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 to be a global pandemic, he was in the United Kingdom and had tickets to return to Mumbai on March 16. He was showing no symptoms at the time. “I stuck to the plan and once I reached Mumbai, I immediately started safety and hygiene protocols,” he said. “Just awareness about the virus and understanding how to avoid it can save us from spreading it further,” he said.

Once in Mumbai, he isolated himself completely. “I’d informed my family to stay at a safe distance and I never left my room,” he said. However, within a week of his return, he developed a cough and got himself tested at a private hospital. The results showed he was positive for Covid-19. “On March 27, I admitted myself to Wockhardt Hospital where I spent around 10 days. I was discharged only after two tests within 24 hours showed negative results,” he said.

After returning home on April 9, he has chosen to remain in isolation for the benefit of his family. “Since there isn’t a remedy, I decided to ensure that even after recovering, I’ll continue self-imposed isolation to let my body fully recover.” He said he plans to stay in isolation for 40 days since the first symptoms appeared. “This is the new normal, I guess,” he said.