Janta curfew: Fewer bus and train services today in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:23 IST

As the country prepares to observe Janta curfew on Sunday, the state government and civic body appealed to citizens to stay indoors during the 14-hour shutdown between 7am and 9pm.

All government agencies have planned restrictions for the Sunday curfew.

While the Central Railway and Western Railway will operate only 25% of its daily local services on Sunday, auto and taxi unions have said only 15% to 20% of autos and black-and-yellow cabs will ply on the roads.

Monorail and Metro rail services in Mumbai have been suspended, and only 2,500 BEST buses will ply on roads.

Mobile app-based cab aggregators are encouraging drivers to stay off roads, however, the services will be functional for those who need cabs in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, in a major step to reduce to “unnecessary” train travel in Mumbai and in its adjoining areas, the Konkan division commissioner late on Saturday issued orders that only people involved in essential services or people having medical emergency will be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains from Sunday. The restriction will be applicable from 6am on Sunday to March 31.

“Despite appeals, travellers aren’t reducing. Therefore, only people involved in essential services or people having medical emergency will be allowed to travel in local trains,” said divisional commissioner Shivaji Dhaund.

He said that multiple entry points at the 150 railway stations on the western and central line will be shut. Only one entry point at all stations will be kept open. “A team of Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, two revenue department officials and a medical officer, will man entry gates. They will check IDs or medical reports and only then allow passengers in,” he said.