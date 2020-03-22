e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Janta curfew: Fewer bus and train services today in Mumbai

Janta curfew: Fewer bus and train services today in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Mar 22, 2020 00:23 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
Hindustantimes
         

As the country prepares to observe Janta curfew on Sunday, the state government and civic body appealed to citizens to stay indoors during the 14-hour shutdown between 7am and 9pm.

All government agencies have planned restrictions for the Sunday curfew.

While the Central Railway and Western Railway will operate only 25% of its daily local services on Sunday, auto and taxi unions have said only 15% to 20% of autos and black-and-yellow cabs will ply on the roads.

Monorail and Metro rail services in Mumbai have been suspended, and only 2,500 BEST buses will ply on roads.

Mobile app-based cab aggregators are encouraging drivers to stay off roads, however, the services will be functional for those who need cabs in case of an emergency.

Meanwhile, in a major step to reduce to “unnecessary” train travel in Mumbai and in its adjoining areas, the Konkan division commissioner late on Saturday issued orders that only people involved in essential services or people having medical emergency will be allowed to travel in Mumbai suburban trains from Sunday. The restriction will be applicable from 6am on Sunday to March 31.

“Despite appeals, travellers aren’t reducing. Therefore, only people involved in essential services or people having medical emergency will be allowed to travel in local trains,” said divisional commissioner Shivaji Dhaund.

He said that multiple entry points at the 150 railway stations on the western and central line will be shut. Only one entry point at all stations will be kept open. “A team of Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, two revenue department officials and a medical officer, will man entry gates. They will check IDs or medical reports and only then allow passengers in,” he said.

top news
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
‘Janta Curfew’ and how states are implementing it- All you need to know
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Coronavirus: Ten norms PM Modi urged Indians to follow to help fight Covid-19
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’
‘An inspiration for all’: PM lauds Fever FM’s #RJCurfew initiative for Sunday’s ‘Janta Curfew’
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
The Platform review: Nasty Netflix thriller is great reason to stay at home
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh test Covid-19 negative among Kanika’s contacts
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news