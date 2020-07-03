e-paper
Jawhar waterfall trip turns tragic as five youths drown

Jawhar waterfall trip turns tragic as five youths drown

Five youths, all aged between 18 and 22, drowned in Kal Mandavi waterfall in Kelichapada-Kalsheti area, around 7km from Jawhar city, on Thursday evening.

mumbai Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:47 IST
Ram Parmar
After conducting a search for nearly four hours, bodies of all five youths were found.
According to Jawhar police, a group of 13 youngsters from Ambika Chowk in Jawhar had gone to the waterfall around 3.40pm.

While some of them stayed on the banks, two youngsters entered the water and were swept away due to strong currents. Three others dived in to save them, but they also drowned.

The five victims have been identified as Nimesh Patel, Devendra Phaltankar alias Bala, Devendra Wagh alias Dadu, Prathamesh Chavan and Jai Bhoir alias Rinku, said inspector Appasaheb Lengare from Jawhar police station.

The rest of the group panicked and looked for them. After they could not find any of them due to strong currents, they informed the police. The police, in turn, alerted the fire brigade and the disaster management team of Palghar district. After conducting a search for nearly four hours, bodies of all five youths were found, said Lengare.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem at Cottage Hospital in Jawhar. Reports are awaited,” said Lengare. He added that the post-mortem reports would confirm if the youths were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The police have registered a case of accidental death. A police officer said that none of the victims knew how to swim.

The waterfall has three falls and is at least 50 feet deep.

