JEE-Main 2018: At 31, Maha has most of 258 exam cities

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has doubled the number of cities for Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) 2018 so that candidates from smaller towns and villages can find centres closer to their homes. The number cities where the exam will be held this year has been increased to 258 from 113 in 2017.

The number was increased despite a considerable dip in registrations over the past four years. This year, 11.64 lakh students registered for the exam which is 51,000 less in comparison to 2017.

“There have been numerous instances where year-after-year students have travelled length and breadth of the country to give for the test. Increasing the number of exam cities will benefit them,” said a senior CBSE official.

He added that apart from increasing the number of cities in India, another city was added in Qatar, taking the total count of exam cities outside India to 10. The international cities that have JEE-Main exam centres are Colombo, Kathmandu, Singapore, Bahrain, Dubai, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Qatar and Dhaka.

In India, maximum number of exam cities are in Maharashta (31) followed by Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh —18 each — and Tamil Nadu (17).

“While 9,24,000 students will appear for pen-paper format on April 8, the remaining 2,40,000 have opted for online test that will be held on April 15 and 16. Exam cities in both categories have been increased,” the official added.

HT had earlier highlighted the growing concern over the falling number of students applying for engineering courses in the past few years after registrations fell for the fifth consecutive year. The figures stood at 12 lakh in 2016 and 13 lakh in 2015. However, registrations had increased from 12.8 lakh in 2013 to 13.5 lakh in 2014.

Experts said availability of additional centres will prove helpful to students travelling from smaller towns to cities to give the exam.

“I know students who travelled overnight or stayed in a nearby hotel because the nearest exam centre was 200km from their home. This move will benefit such students,” said Vinay Kumar, MD and CEO, Rao IIT Academy, a coaching Institute.

He added that the CBSE should also ensure that centres are well-equipped to conduct exams. “Students shouldn’t face problems during the exam, which will stress them further,” he added.