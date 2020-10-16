e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Jet Airways case: Mumbai sessions court rejects ED’s plea for intervention

Jet Airways case: Mumbai sessions court rejects ED’s plea for intervention

mumbai Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 00:04 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

A sessions court on Thursday rejected the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) application to intervene in the case of cheating and criminal breach of trust registered against Jet Airways. This is the second time the agency’s plea to intervene has been rejected by the courts.

On September 19, the magistrate court had denied ED the permission to intervene after the agency opposed a report filed by Mata Ramabai Ambedkar (MRA) Marg police to close the case of cheating against Jet Airways, its promoters Naresh and Anita Goyal.

ED approached the sessions court on October 8, challenging the order on the grounds that the agency is probing money laundering allegations against the airlines and Goyals based on the case filed by MRA Marg police.

On Thursday, the sessions court upheld the observation that ED had no locus to intervene in the case and only a complainant can intervene. After rejection of the plea, ED sought a stay on the order in order to approach the high court. The court also refused to grant a stay.

MRA Marg police was probing a complaint filed by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief financial officer (CFO) of Akbar Travels of India Pvt Ltd (ATIPL), against Jet Airways and the Goyals. Neruparambil had alleged that during 2018-19, Jet Airways owed ATIPL payment of ₹46.05 crore. He further alleged Goyals had engaged ATIPL in business despite being aware of the financial crisis faced by Jet Airways, which shut down operations in April 2019 and has an accumulated debt of nearly ₹8,500 crore.

After conducting a probe, MRA Marg police filed a closure report in March, having found no evidence of the complainant being cheated; and sought closure on the ground that this was a civil case. ATIPL has filed a petition against the closure. ED also filed petitions against the closure report, saying the police had left out crucial facts.

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
IPL 2020: KXIP end losing streak with win over RCB
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In