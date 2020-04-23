Juhu ward sees 41 cases in 24 hours

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:31 IST

The K-West ward, which covers Andheri West, Irla, Juhu, Oshiwara and parts of Jogeshwari, has reported 41 cases within 24 hours, taking the tally to 264, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data on Wednesday. The ward is among the top four worst-hit wards after Worli-Lower Parel, Byculla and Kurla. There were 123 positive patients on April 17. So far, 32 patients have been cured and discharged. Anand Nagar and Gandhi Nagar are among the seven hotspots.

Ranjeet Dhakane, deputy municipal commissioner of K-West ward, said, “A majority of the hotpsots are in slum areas. We are setting up more fever clinics and ensuring food and medicine supplies reach the homes in containment zones and hotspots. A door-to-door survey is being carried out to identify people at high risk and quarantine them within three hours. We recently had a meeting with the police to implement strict lockdown measures across the ward.”

G-South ward (Worli-Lower Parel) crossed the 500-mark in Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, followed by E-ward (Byculla-Mumbai Central) with 368 cases and L ward (Kurla-Sakinaka) that has reported 267 cases so far.