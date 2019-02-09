Kalwa medical college to start postgraduate course in forensic medicine from June

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College in Kalwa has finally got permission to start postgraduate course in forensic medicine.

A letter from Medical Council of India (MCI) has permitted the college to open one faculty from next year.

As per the new MCI rule, any medical institute that is functioning without provisions for postgraduate courses have to shut.

“We have submitted request for eight faculties for PG; however, we have received permission for only one. We have got a letter of approval to begin forensic medicine faculty. The institute benefits students across Thane district and PG courses will it easy for those wanting to pursue further studies,” said Rajeev Korde, medical superintendent of the medical college.

As per the rule, the faculty will have only three students and admissions will begin from June.

The college authorities are hopeful that the remaining seven faculties will also get permission soon as this will allow them to have around 70 students in PG course.

Because of the increasing number of private medical colleges, the quality of medical education in the country has dipped. So, MCI announced that medical institutes that have only undergraduate course should shut. Although the Kalwa medical college has been trying to include PG courses, it had not materialised.

“We have been trying to start PG for many years but had not got permission due to various reasons. Two years ago, we applied again and received approval now when the new rule came into force,” said Korde.

PG will also benefit students studying MBBS at Kalwa medical college.

“We are excited that we will get to an opportunity to study further closer home as this os the only medical college in Thane district,” said Avinash Karkhanis, resident of Kalyan and second year MBBS student at Kalwa medical college.

About Kalwa medical college

Rajiv Gandhi Medical College, also known as Kalwa medical college received recognition from the Medical Council of India in 1998. Every year for the MBBS course, it admits 51 students from the Maharashtra state competitive exams and 9 from Central. The medical college is situated within the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. The MBBS course includes 21 departments that has both pre-clinical and para clinical department. It also provides Urban and Rural Health training Centres along with Clinical teaching.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 00:24 IST