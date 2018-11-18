Kalyan bridge dismantling: 25 special buses to ply during Central Railway’s mega block

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) will operate 25 special buses between Kalyan and Dombivli on the new Patri Pool bridge. The move comes after the central railway (CR) announced it would undertake a six-hour mega block between Kalyan and Dombivli stations on Sunday for dismantling of the old Patri Pool bridge. The block will be operated by 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Around 50 local trains and 14 outstations trains will be cancelled owing to the mega block. Moreover, eight outstation trains will be rescheduled, said CR. Around 300 workers and officials will be deployed on Sunday for the dismantling of the bridge. Upon demolition of the old bridge, a new one will be built by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

“As several trains will be cancelled, commuters will be inconvenienced. We have decided to operate 25 civic buses to give them some relief. If there is a requirement, we will increase the number of buses,” said Maruti Khadke, general manager, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT).

The Kalyan traffic police has also cancelled officers’ weekend leaves to increase manpower for handling traffic. “All our cops will be on field to ensure traffic is smooth,” said Gautam Gambhire, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (West) unit.

If the diversion of traffic creates a jam at the new bridge on Sunday, the special buses will be routed to Dombivli via Kalyan (East) instead of Kalyan (West). The following route has been planned: Kalyan (West) - Vitthal Wadi, Kalyan (East) - Chakki naka, Kalyan (East) - Suchak naka, Kalyan (East) - Tata Power Lane, Dombivli MIDC – Bhaji Prabhu Chowk Dombivli (East).

The 104-year-old Patri Pool bridge was deemed unsafe by a report by IIT-B. Over the last three months, one-way traffic that used to ply on the bridge is being diverted via the new bridge, which is adjacent to the old one.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 00:59 IST