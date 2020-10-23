e-paper
Kalyan crime branch arrests 5 for making, selling adulterated ghee under popular brands

Kalyan crime branch arrests 5 for making, selling adulterated ghee under popular brands

mumbai Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 21:48 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

The Kalyan Crime Branch has arrested five men for selling counterfeit ghee under the names of well-known dairy companies. Police have arrested seized 83 litres of adulterated ghee worth ₹44,000 from these accused.

The crime branch team led by Dattaram Bhosale received information about one of the accused, a resident of Gograswadi, Dombivli, Alpesh Gore, 36, who is involved in making adulterated Ghee.

The team nabbed the accused who led them to the other four. The police have taken everyone into custody and seized the materials. The other four, from Dahisar, have been identified as Jimit Gathani, 33, Saud Shaikh, 32, Dhanraj Mehta, 62 and Chandresh Mirani, 52. Two more accused are wanted.

Senior police inspector of crime branch, Sanju John, said, “They mixed Vanaspati oil, Soya lite oil and artificial flavour of ghee, and sold it in the name of big brands like Gowardhan, Amul, Sagar and Krishna. They used the packaging of all these brands, which we found in their Dahisar godown.

“Apart from packaging ghee, we have seized one tonne of making material including 210 litres of Dalda, 735 litres of oil and all packaging material of branded companies. We have arrested them after a check by Food and Drug Administration officials.”

