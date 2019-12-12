Kalyan, Dombivli get green light for traffic signals, CCTV cameras

mumbai

Motorists in Kalyan and Dombivli can hope for a disciplined traffic by November next year.

The traffic signals in the twin city which have stopped working for years will be reinstalled.

The Smart Kalyan-Dombivli Corporation Limited (SKDCL) has completed a detailed survey for the installation of traffic signals and CCTV cameras under the smart city project.

“The survey is complete and the remaining works to get necessary permission is underway. The installation work will be taken up soon. We have estimated to complete the work by November 2020,”said Ghanshyam Bhabad, IT manager, SKDCL.

The survey was initiated in September by the SKDCL, KDMC officials and the traffic police.

“The final approval of the survey is scheduled on Monday. Road excavation permission to the NEC will be given once the survey drawings are approved,” said Tarun Juneja, executive engineer, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Officials have identified 20 traffic junctions where signals will be installed.

They have also finalised 300 locations to install 870 CCTV cameras.

Out of the 20 junctions are some of the most congested areas in the city such as Patripool, Durgadi, Manpada, Katemanivali and Subhash Chowk.

Vehicles are often stuck at the junction for hours.

“As some road works are going on, the entire process of installation of traffic signals will take time. We have plans to install the signals by June at least. They will start functioning by November 2020,”added Bhabad.

The CCTV footages will be monitored by KDMC officials from an office set up at KDMC headquarters and police headquarters in Kalyan through integrated control command centre.

“We have finalised a place for setting up the monitoring system of CCTV at KDMC headquarters. We are in talks with the police to finalise a place so that both police and the civic body can keep a watch, “said Bhabad.

The company, that will install the signals and cameras, will maintain them for five years.

None of the traffic signals, which were installed 13 years ago, are functioning as no maintenance and repair has made them defunct.

Earlier un 2016, the civic body appointed a private entity Abhinav Aakaar Pvt Ltd to conduct a survey for traffic management through a dedicated traffic policy. The survey was for traffic signals, parking, decongesting major chowks and flyovers and coming up with solutions.

The delayed traffic policy was later transferred to the smart city project by the civic body.

In 2004, KDMC had installed traffic signals at various locations in Kalyan Dombivli by spending ₹70 lakh. Signals were installed at 10 spots in Kalyan and three in Dombivli. After a year, the signals stopped working because of ill-maintenance.

“The traffic signals are at the junctions but they are defunct. The civic body should ensure that the traffic signals are maintained and repaired on time,” said Manish Choughule, 39, a resident of Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan (West).

The corporation had installed signals at Shivaji Chowk, Durga Mata Chowk , Lal Chowk ,Shahumaharaj Chowk , Sahajanand chowk, Sant Rohidas Chowk, Durgadi Chowk, Manjunath chowk in Kalyan.

In Dombivli, traffic signals were installed at Indira Gandhi Chowk, Patankarwadi Chowk and Nehru Road garden.

However, the traffic police personnel, who were part of the survey team, said that until roads and bridges in Kalyan and Dombivli are completed, the traffic signals will not make much difference.

The traffic police department has urged the civic body to complete the road and bridge works.

“It is necessary to complete the pending works so that traffic movement is smooth. The signals will help manage the flow but proper roads and bridges are necessary for vehicles to ply,” said Sukhdev Patil, traffic officer.

