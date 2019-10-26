Kalyan resident beats drunk neighbour to death

mumbai

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 00:56 IST

A Kalyan resident was arrested for allegedly beating to death a drunk neighbour after an altercation in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. Vikas Vinod Sharma, 31, was abused on Thursday morning by Afsar Imam Sayyed, 55, who was drunk at the time, said an official.“Sharma beat Sayyed and banged his head against a wall. On hearing the commotion, Sayyed’s wife came out and, along with others, rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” the official said. Sharma, a resident of Balyani in Kalyan, was charged with murder, he added. PTI

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 00:56 IST