Kalyan residents can avail of mobile immersion tank this Ganeshotsav

mumbai

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:58 IST

For residents who are fed up with navigating through congested roads in Kalyan-Dombivli to immerse their Ganesh idols, the civic body has come up with a mobile immersion tank that will collect them at their doorstep.

The first day of immersion this Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 3.

Madhavi Pophale, public relations officer for Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, said this was the first time the civic body had come up with this initiative.

“This will help reduce congestion on roads as we see up to a thousand Ganesh idols being immersed on the first day of visarjan,” she said. “If it succeeds, we will make it permanent.”

According to KDMC officials, residents can approach their ward officers to ask for the mobile tank’s services and the truck would accordingly pass through that area.

Pophale said the tank will be decorated and people will get a full-fledged experience of their rituals.

“People interested to avail of the facility can approach their ward officers and book the mobile tank in advance or on the same day,” said Pophale.

To ensure immersion happens in the city without hindrance, the civic body will install 223 CCTV cameras across chowks, which fall on the procession routes and immersion spots. KDMC will also install 67 generators, 2,900 halogen lights and 82 lighted towers for the festival.

In addition to the 30 natural water bodies in the city available for idol immersion, KDMC has also built five artificial ponds at Vitthalwadi, Jari Mari Road, 100 Feet Road in Kalyan (East) and near Mumbai University sub-centre in Kalyan (West).

In Dombivli, there are 40 natural immersion spots and 13 artificial ponds at Panchayat Bavdi well, Nehru ground, Ayodhya Nagar, Tilak Vidya Mandir School, Shivam hospital, New Ayre road, Pragati College Road, Kasturi Plaza, Anand Nagar garden, Bhagshala ground, Milapnagar, Ajde village and Regency Estate.

The fire department of KDMC has given no-objection certificates (NOCs) to 221 organisers and 89 housing societies organising Ganpati celebrations this year. Every immersion spot will have a fire department lifeguard and safety equipment.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:58 IST