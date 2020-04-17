e-paper
Kalyan residents can buy veggies from farmers

Every day, more than 1,500 families get the vegetables at their door step

mumbai Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustan Times
The packet has around 12 types of vegetables, including onion, tomato, carrot, beetroot, coriander leaves and cauliflower.
Kalyan residents can buy a packet of assorted vegetables for Rs60 from Nashik farmers. Every day, more than 1,500 families get the vegetables at their door step.

The packet has around 12 types of vegetables, including onion, tomato, carrot, beetroot, coriander leaves and cauliflower.

Prashant Kale, a resident of Kalyan (East), tied up with the farmers to supply vegetables to around 40,000 families.

“I managed to convince some farmers from Sinnar taluka in Nashik to supply vegetables during lockdown. At least six trucks of vegetables come here daily,” said Kale.

Most residential complexes order in bulk which is around 75 packets. Kalyan residents can call 9821838852 to order fresh vegetables.

