Kamala Mills to be under fire for violations

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 00:43 IST

Massive violations of floor space index (FSI), along with missing or encroached refuge areas, are among the major fire safety and land use violations in the Kamala Mills Compound, where a blaze on December 29, 2017, claimed 14 lives, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s probe. The final report is likely to be submitted to the municipal commissioner this week.

BMC had set up a fact-finding committee to probe if there was any misuse of floor space index (FSI) rules and violation of provisions under state’s Information Technology (IT) policy at the Kamala Mills compound. The Kamala Mills compound was classified as an IT park and given FSI benefits.

The developers were allowed extra FSI only if they used 80% space for IT and 20% for commercial purposes. Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner, who is also heading the probe, refused to reveal the findings, but said the report will be submitted soon.

Sources in the civic body confirmed the FSI violations involved wrongful usage of the land which is in violation of the state’s Information Technology policy. A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Fire norms were violated in outer spaces of commercial establishments such as corridors or refuge areas. Apart from this, massive violations of FSI were found, which contradicts the state’s IT policy.”

The probe will bring scores of commercial establishments at Kamala Mills, including mediahouses, corporate offices, finance centres, pubs and restaurants, on the radar. The official added notices will also be issued to those who have flouted the norms. An earlier audit of structures in Kamala Mills had stated that refuge areas were missing. After the fire, an internal departmental inquiry looked into the roles of 12 BMC officers. Nine officers were found guilty in a report submitted in November 2018, while an inquiry into the role played by the three top officers was pending. In February this year, the three officers, including two assistant municipal commissioners and a health officer, were found guilty of lack of supervision.